Birthday: Hagman, 95th

Mrs. Rose Hagman of Mount Pleasant will celebrate her 95th birthday today.

The former Rose Mazzie was born on June 7, 1925, in Racine to Frank and Antonietta (Cuconato) Mazzie. She grew up on the northside of Racine with her three siblings.

Rose married the love of her life, Lawrence C. Hagman, on June 21, 1947, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He died on May 17, 1999.

Mrs Hagman was employed by Zahn's Department store for 22 years, retiring on May 15, 1981. After retiring from Zahn's, she worked at her sister Edith's store, the former Present Co.

Mrs. Hagman has been a member of St. Edward Catholic Church for more than 50 years and Vittoria Colonna Lodge for more than 20 years. She enjoys flower gardening and playing cards, especially schafkopf (sheepshead).

Mrs. Hagman loves spending time with family and friends, and is a devoted Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers fan.

She has three children: David (Barbara) of Trevor, Diane (Ralph) Nicotera of Fort Mill, S.C.; and Larry (Jayne) of Manitowoc. Mrs. Hagman has seven grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

