Birthday: Hagemann, 90th

Mrs. Jean Hagemann of Racine celebrated her 90th birthday at a gala event held in her honor at Stuart McBride Park in Mount Pleasant Aug. 7. Extended family and friends enjoyed sharing stories and celebrating Jean's 90 years.

The former Jean Fergus was born on April 21, 1931, in Racine.

She was married to Eugene Hagemann on July 2, 1949 in Racine. He died on June 13, 2009.

Mrs. Hagemann, a homemaker, enjoys sewing and baking. She is an accomplished seamstress and said, "I was never so happy as when I was sewing." Her baking is legendary, especially her strawberry rhubarb pie and cowboy coffee cake.

Mrs. Hagemann is a member of St. Edward Catholic Church and the Altar Sodality. She enjoyed making prayer shawls and took part in book clubs. Mrs. Hagemann is a member of Girl Scout Troop No. 1934.

She has six children: Terry (the late John) Graham of Yellow Springs, Ohio; Paul (Karen) of Hurley; Phil (Ryen) of Racine; Dona (Bob) VanCaster of Hustisford; and Margo (Joe) Wiesner of Franksville; and the late John Hagemann. Mrs. Hagemann has 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

