Birthday: Green, 90th

Mrs. Mary Ann Green of Racine celebrated her 90th birthday Nov. 13.

The former Mary Ann Andersen was born on Nov. 13, 1930, in Sturtevant.

She was married to Richard W. Green on March 19, 1949, in Racine. He died on March 22, 2017.

Mrs. Green was employed by Turnstyle and then ShopKo.

She had various hobbies but her favorite pastime is time spent with family.

Mrs. Green is the mother of six children: Cheryl (Denny) Stansbury and Beth Gleason of Kenosha; Sheila (John) Molnar and Rich (Pam) of Racine; Leslie (Frank) Bussian of Perry, Ga.; and the late Gale Ellen Green. Mrs. Green has four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

