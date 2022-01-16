Birthday: Goebel, 90th

Edward Goebel of Racine will celebrate his 90th birthday today with family and friends during a house party hosted by his daughters.

Goebel was born on Jan. 14, 1932, in Racine.

He married his high school sweetheart, Angie Alaimo, on Aug. 8, 1953, in Racine. She died on April 15, 2010.

Goebel was employed by Osters, Walker, Modine, Hydronics and Wisconsin Industrial Supply Co. where he retired in December 2017.

Goebel is considered a craftsman by many. His hobbies include stained glass and crafting eagles from brass and copper. He also designed and built the family home in the 1960s.

Goebel is a past president of Italian Welfare for Roma Lodge. He likes to travel Hawaii and has taken hundreds of trips to the Clearwater Beach, Fla., area.

Goebel has been a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church for 69 years.

He has two children: Cheri (George) Yust of Franksville; and Lori Patrick of Palm Harbor, Fla. Goebel has four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Another great-grandchild is on the way.

Goebel’s family is everything to him.

“If we had a dime for every time he talks about Angie, the memories and missing her on this Earth we would all be rich,” said is family.

