Birthday: Glines, 90th

Mrs. Lois Glines of Algonquin, Ill., celebrated her 90th birthday during a family celebration at The Grand View Restaurant at Geneva Inn in Lake Geneva. More family celebrations will follow.

The former Lois Allan was born on March 11, 1929, in Port Huron, Mich. She came to the Racine area in 1960.

Lois was married to Ronald Colson on June 19, 1949, in Bangor, Maine. He died on Oct. 9, 1993.

Lois was married to Fred Glines on Feb. 12, 1972, in Racine. He died on July 20, 2005.

Mrs. Glines was a teacher for the Kenosha Unified School District for 28 years.

She enjoys reading, films, socializing, dominoes, bridge, walking, the Women's Club and the Presbyterian church.

Mrs. Glines has four children: Karen (Keith ) Lewis of Huntley, Ill.; Brad (Debbie) Colson of Appleton; Steve Colson of New Orleans, La.; and Faith (David) Power of Racine.

Mrs. Glines has four step-children: Dianne (Mike) Colburn of Vista, Calif.; and Michael (Kathy) Glines, Kathy (Bob) Toeppe and Kim (Dave) Cichanofsky, all of Racine.

Mrs. Glines has 17 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

