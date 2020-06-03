Birthday: Geigle, 100th

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Racine Dominican Sister Gertrude Geigle will celebrate her 100th birthday on Saturday, June 20.

Geigle was born on June 20, 1920, in Kaukauna.

She earned a bachelor’s degree from St. Norbert College in DePere, and master’s degrees from St. Xavier College, Chicago, and Aquinas College, Grand Rapids, Mich.

Geigle taught elementary grades and served as principal in schools around Wisconsin and Michigan for more than 30 years, including St. Patrick and St. Rose in Racine and St. Louis in Caledonia. She then taught religious education and served in parish ministry for 30 years.

In 2018, Geigle celebrated her 80th anniversary as a Racine Dominican sister. Since 2002, she has lived at Siena Center in Caledonia, the Dominican motherhouse, volunteering for her community in various ways.

