Birthday: Gallo, 90th

David Gallo of Kansasville will celebrate his 90th birthday on Easter Sunday, April 4. His family is getting together for the first time in over a year to celebrate at his home.

Gallo was born on April 7, 1931, in Racine.

He was married to Romona C. Zeihen on July 12, 1952, in St. Charles Catholic Church in Burlington.

Gallow retired in 1993 as owner of Acme Office Equipment, a company he started in 1954.

Gallow enjoys fishing, golfing, square dancing, casino trips, and spending time with friends and family.

He attends St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church in Union Grove.

Gallo and his wife had three children: Daniel (Anne) of Kansasville, the late David Gallo and the late Jeanne Gallo. They have three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

Gallo is described by his family as a loving kind man. They said everyone who knows him is blessed to have him in their lives, and he is a one in a million kind of guy.

