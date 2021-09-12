Birthday: Fox, 95th

Mrs. Audrey Fox of Racine will celebrate her 95th birthday Sept. 23. Her granddaughter Laura and her husband Troy will fly in from Florida to celebrate with their beloved Nana.

The former Audrey Wickner was born on Sept. 5, 1926, in Marquette County. She had five sisters and one brother. Audrey came to the Racine area in 1942.

She was married to Norman Fox on Nov. 10, 1946, in Manchester. He died in April of 2002.

Early in her life, Mrs. Fox was employed by Racine Bell Telephone. She then worked at Racine Hydraulics and Bosch for 27 years and then part time at The Atrium which is where she now resides (now Crystal Bay).

Mrs. Fox enjoys playing cards, cribbage, board games, and working crossword and jigsaw puzzles. Her hobbies include counted cross-stitch and various crafts, and she volunteered at Zion Lutheran Church. She and her husband were longtime members of the 5th Street Yacht Club.

Mrs. Fox is a member of United Lutheran Church.

Her children are Jane (Bill) McGregor of Orlando, Fla., and the late Daniel Fox. She has one grandchild.

