Birthday: Fox, 90th

Mrs. Lois C. Fox of Racine will celebrate her 90th birthday during a celebration with family and friends at a later date.

The former Lois C. Jensen was born on April 14, 1930, in Racine.

She was married to Richard J. Fox on May 3, 1952, at St. Edward Catholic Church.

Mrs. Fox is a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, and enjoys crafts and book clubs.

She has five children: Nanette Shellberg, Susan (Jon) Ervin, Scott (Katie) and Ron (Crystal), all of Racine; and Dennis (Rocio) of Hales Corner. Mrs. Fox has 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

