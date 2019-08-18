Mrs. Veronica "Verna" Fodor of 1716 Summerset Drive will celebrate her 95th birthday today during a surprise family dinner at her home.
The former Veronica Marinac was born on Aug. 26, 1924, in Racine.
She was married to William Fodor on June 28, 1947, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He died on Sept. 15, 1985.
Mrs. Fodor was employed by Western Publishing Co. Inc. from 1942 until her marriage. After raising her daughters, she was employed by the Town of Caledonia, retiring in 1994.
Mrs. Fodor enjoys casino gambling, cats, reading, staying active and eating out. She volunteered at voting polls in Caledonia for many years.
Mrs. Fodor is a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
She has two children: Veronica Pendell of Racine and Barbara (Marty) Connaughton of New Munster. Mrs. Fodor has three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
