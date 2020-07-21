Birthday: Ellis, 90th

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mrs. Arlene Ellis of Racine will celebrate her 90th birthday Aug. 5 at home.

The former Arlene Olson was born on Aug. 5, 1930, in Racine.

She was married to Donald Ellis on Oct. 23, 1948, at St. Joseph Catholic Church parsonage. He died on Feb. 14, 2013.

Mrs. Ellis worked for several people cleaning their homes.

She enjoys knitting small blankets for Toys For Tots as well as afghans for many family and friends. Mrs. Ellis likes to work crossword and word search puzzles.

She had one daughter, the late LeeAnn Ellis-Bell.

