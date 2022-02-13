Birthday: Eliades, 95th

Mrs. Olympia Eliades of Mount Pleasant will celebrate her 95th birthday Feb. 13 at home with her family.

The former Olympia Ananiadis was born on Feb. 13, 1927, in Greece.

She was married to Bob Eliades on Sept. 1, 1963, in Thesaloniki, Greece

Mrs. Eliades was employed by J.I. Case Co. for 18 years, retiring in 1988.

She is a member of Greek Orthodox Church and the women’s Philoptohos Society. Mrs. Eliades volunteered at Greek Fest for many years. She enjoys cooking and knitting.

Mrs. Eliades and her husband have two children: Steve Christo of Racine; and Dino Eliades of Chandler, Ariz.

