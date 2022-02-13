 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Birthday: Eliades, 95th

  • 0
Olympia Eliades

Eliades

Mrs. Olympia Eliades of Mount Pleasant will celebrate her 95th birthday Feb. 13 at home with her family.

The former Olympia Ananiadis was born on Feb. 13, 1927, in Greece.

She was married to Bob Eliades on Sept. 1, 1963, in Thesaloniki, Greece

Mrs. Eliades was employed by J.I. Case Co. for 18 years, retiring in 1988.

She is a member of Greek Orthodox Church and the women’s Philoptohos Society. Mrs. Eliades volunteered at Greek Fest for many years. She enjoys cooking and knitting.

Mrs. Eliades and her husband have two children: Steve Christo of Racine; and Dino Eliades of Chandler, Ariz.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Birthday: Goebel, 90th

Birthday: Goebel, 90th

Edward Goebel of Racine will celebrate his 90th birthday today with family and friends during a house party hosted by his daughters.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News