Birthday: Dykhuis, 100th

Dykhuis, 100th

Henry Dykhuis of Racine will celebrate his 100th birthday privately with family and friends.

He was born on July 14, 1922, in Muskegon, Mich. He came to Racine in 1927.

Henry married LaVerne Beth on June 27, 1942, at First Church of God. She died on July 22, 2016.

Dykhuis served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1942 to 1945 during World War II On the USS Big Horn as an electrician.

He was employed by Western Publishing Co. Inc. for 44 years, retiring in December of 1984.

Dykhuis is a member of First Church of God and volunteered for more than 60 years in property maintenance at the church and Jack & Jill Day Care. He also volunteered as a youth program leader, choir and board council member.

Dykhuis enjoys fishing.

He has three children: Sharon Behling of Racine; Gary (Jackie Roethel) of Sheboygan; and Marvin (Rebekah) of Austin, Texas. Dykhuis has four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.