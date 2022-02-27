Birthday: Dose, 90th

Dose, 90th

Emmert H. Dose of Racine will celebrate his 90th birthday with relatives and friends at a later date.

He was born on March 2, 1932, in Lester Prairie, Minn. Dose grew up on a farm, attended a one-room grade school, and lived his childhood years in a home without electricity, telephone, indoor plumbing or central heat.

Dose came to Racine in 1960.

He was married to Carol Herdt on May 21, 1966, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She died on Nov. 4, 2012.

Dose was employed as a journalist for The Journal Times from March 28, 1960, to March 5, 1994. He continues to write a monthly column titled “As I See It” for The Journal Times.

Dose volunteered for Tex Reynolds Toys for Tots, Habitat for Humanity and the Lighthouse Brigade Booster Club. In earlier years, he was a member of the Lester Prairie Jaycees and Lester Prairie Sportsmen’s Club.

Dose is a member of Church of the Covenant.

He has three sons: Christopher and Jonathan of Racine, and Jeffery (Laura) of Franklin. Dose has four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

