Birthday: Dietz, 100th

Mrs. Millie Dietz of Mount Pleasant will celebrate her 100th birthday with residents of Primrose Retirement Community, and with family and friends the following week.

The former Millie Schwartz was born on March 20, 1922, in Raymond.

She was married to Marvin Dietz on June 27, 1942, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Oakwood. He died on Sept. 26, 1992.

Mrs. Dietz was employed by First National Bank in Racine for 27 years, retiring in 1977.

She is a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Caledonia. Mrs. Dietz loved singing in the church choir for more than 60 years and enjoyed working in her garden and yard.

