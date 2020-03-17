Birthday: Dietel, 95th

Mrs. Virginia Dietel of Racine will celebrate her 95th birthday by going out to dinner with her children.

The former Virginia Scheuerman was born on April 1, 1925, in Oshkosh.

She moved to the Racine area when she was 3 years old.

Virginia was married to John Therkelsen on May 12, 1945, at Emmanual Lutheran Church. He died in 1983.

She was married to Fred Dietel on Feb. 22, 1986, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. He died in 2006.

Mrs. Dietel was employed by Western Publishing Co. Inc., retiring in 1987.

She was an elementary teaching assistant and enjoys traveling, singing in the church choir, crafts, horseshoes and shuffleboard. Mrs. Dietel has been wintering for more than 30 years in Florida and is a member of the Florida Red Hats group.

She is a member of Journey in Faith Lutheran Church.

Mrs. Dietel has three children: Roger (Sandra) Therkelsen of Franksville, and John (Helen) Therkelsen and Marcia (Daniel) Post of Racine. She has seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

