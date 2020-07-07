Birthday: Cotton, 95th

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ellis W. Cotton of Racine will celebrate his 95th birthday July 13 at home with his family.

Cotton was born on July 13, 1925, in Macon, Miss.

Cotton was a member of the segregated all-Black 93rd Infantry Division of the U.S. Army during World War II. He was discharged in 1946 and moved to Racine in August of 1947.

Cotton and the former Dorothy Hayslett were married on Nov. 24, 1951, at the Racine County Courthouse. She died on May 28, 2020.

Cotton was employed by J.I. Case Co. for 40 years. He began his employment on Aug. 7, 1947, and retired on Aug. 7, 1987.

Cotton loves to watch baseball, game shows, westerns, reading his Bible and sharing old stories with his family.

He is a member of Wayman African Methodist Episcopal Church.

Cotton has six children: Patricia (Johnny Ray) Cotton, Theresa (Rance) Kendrick, Gregory, Karolyn (Grant) Dyess, Gary (Trina) and Gerald (Ruth), all of Racine. Cotton has 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

