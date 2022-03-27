Birthday: Costabile, 95th

Betty Costabile of St. Monica’s Senior Living in Caledonia will celebrate her 95th birthday with her family.

The former Betty Cole was born on March 27, 1927, in Racine.

She was married to Joseph A. Costabile on June 26, 1948, at Holy Name Catholic Church. He died on Jan. 9, 2000.

Mrs. Costabile was employed by Racine Hydraulics from 1962 to 1966. She then took what she considered her ideal job at The Johnson Foundation, retiring after 30 years of employment. She began as a secretary to the president and the last president she worked for was Charles W. Bray. He recognized her potential and promoted her to director of conference support and personnel management.

Mrs. Costabile loves music. She conducted a women’s chorus, soloed in church and sung in many weddings. Mrs. Costabile was involved in the Wisconsin Council of Catholic Women of which she was president several times. She volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul’s food pantry and was on the Salvation Army Advisory Board. Mrs. Costabile also attended the international conference in London, England. In appreciation for her years of service on the board from 1978 to 1996, she received the honor of retired life member of the Salvation Army.

Mrs. Costabile was a member of Holy Name Church while growing up and Sacred Heart Catholic Church after marriage. She was a member of Christian Mothers Altar Society and the PTA.

Mrs. Costabile has four children: John (Jeanne) and Susan Costabile of Racine; Carol (Bob) Thiel of Mount Pleasant and the late Tom (Lori of Union Grove) Costabile. She has 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

“We have been so blessed that mom has been with us these many years,” said her children. “She and our dad were such a loving example to all of us and we try to live up to the values that we were shown throughout our lives. We are blessed.”

