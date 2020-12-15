Birthday: Clark, 90th

Mrs. Ruth Clark of Racine will celebrate her 90th birthday at a dinner with friends and family once the pandemic is over.

The former Ruth Tyllo was born on Dec. 27, 1930, in Racine.

She was married to William S. Clark on June 6, 1951, in St. Casimir Catholic Church. He died on Jan. 3, 2007.

Mrs. Clark is very proud of her Lithuania heritage. Her parents came to the United States and eventually settled in Racine.

Mrs. Clark was employed by Western Publishing Co. Inc. at various times in her life, retiring in 1987.

She has a very strong Catholic faith and has been an active member of St. Edward Catholic Church for more than 60 years. She is a member of the Catholic Woman's Club of Racine.

Mrs. Clark enjoys cooking, baking and reading. When she was younger she also enjoyed golfing, exercising and gardening. Even though it has been a tough year with the pandemic, Mrs. Clark enjoyed the year with regard to the presidential race and current events.