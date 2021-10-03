Birthday: Burant, 90th

Donald Burant of Racine celebrated his 90th birthday Oct. 2 with family and friends at Primrose Retirement Community in Mount Pleasant.

Burant was born on Oct. 2, 1931, in Stevens Point to Michael and Anna Burant.

He was married to Mary Lucas on July 19, 1958, in Stevens Point.

After serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, then attending college and receiving a teaching degree from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, Burant went on to become a teacher with his first position in Fond u Lac. Then he and Mary, also a teacher, moved to Racine to settle into their education careers and raise a family.

Burant taught at Johnson and Wadewitz elementary schools and then, after earning his master’s degree, became an elementary school principal serving West Ridge, Richards and Fratt elementary schools. He retired in 1990 after 32 years with the Racine Unified School District.

The first few decades of retirement were filled with a new art business. Burant matted and framed Mary’s artwork and together they entered art fairs throughout Wisconsin and northern Illinois until they retired from that endeavor and are now enjoying the social life at Primrose.