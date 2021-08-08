Birthday: Buhler, 90th

Buhler, 90th

Mrs. Carol Jane Buhler of Racine celebrated her 90th birthday Aug. 7.

The former Carol Jane Wade was born on Aug. 7, 1931, in Racine.

She was married to Richard Buhler on July 26, 1952, in Alaska.

Mrs. Buhler is a member of Faithbridge Church and enjoys working crossword puzzles.

She has five children: Susan (David) Maki and Randy of Racine; Steven (Denise) of Green Bay; Scott (Gale) of Jackson, Mich; and Michael (Kima) of Las Vegas, Nev. Mrs. Buhler has nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

