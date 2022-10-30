Birthday: Budzinski, 100th

Mrs. Elsie Budzinski of Mount Pleasant celebrated her 100th birthday Sept. 25 with family and friends at Roma Lodge.

The former Elsie Kralicek was born on Sept. 21, 1922, in Racine.

She was married to Leo Budzinski on Feb. 16, 1946, at St. John Nepomuk Church. He died on Feb. 17, 1985.

Mrs. Budzinski, a homemaker, was employed by St. Mary’ Hospital, Chicago Rubber and then Massey Harris as a tool grinder during World War II for two years.

She was a voting pole worker for 20 years, a Girl Scout Leader, room parent, Christian mother and holy duster. Mrs. Budzinski made kolaches for the St. John Nepomuk festival along with working at the festival. She enjoyed golfing and bowled until she was 93. In earlier years she played baseball with Massey Harris during the war. She also loved flower and vegetable gardening. Mrs. Budzinski still plays sheepshead and other card games every week.

Mrs. Budzinski is affiliated with St. Lucy Catholic Church and St. John Nepomuk Church

She has three children: Faye Miller of Kansasville, Ray (Joan) of Racine and Janet Urban of Mount Pleasant. Mrs. Budzinski has three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.