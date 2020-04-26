Birthday: Bublitz, 100th

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mrs. Gladys Bublitz of Burlington celebrated her 100th birthday during a limited family gathering at her home, followed by a surprise birthday parade of church family and extended family. The gathering to honor this occasion has been postponed and will be rescheduled.

The former Gladys Marck was born on April 30, 1920, in East Troy.

She came to the Racine County area in 1933 for eighth grade.

She was married to to Leonard Bublitz on Nov. 10, 1945, at Plymouth Congregational Church in Burlington. He died on April 2, 1982.

Mrs. Bublitz was employed by Belle City Malleable/Racine Steel Castings from 1939-1945. She then was employed by Dr. Neil Schaub and Dr. Robert Wheelock Chiropractors for more than 25 years, retiring in May of 1980.

After retirement, Mrs. Bublitz traveled to Germany, Hawaii and within the United States.

She served as the treasurer and historian for the Burlington Senior Center for many years and was in charge of the Receipt Fundraiser for the center. Mrs. Bublitz was also a poll election worker for many years.

She is a member of Plymouth Congregational Church.

Mrs. Bublitz has two daughters: Diane (Wayne) Robinson of West Bend and Patti (John) Kuecker of Sanders, Ky. Mrs. Bublitz has five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

