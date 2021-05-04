 Skip to main content
Birthday: Brinkmann, 90th
Birthday: Brinkmann, 90th

Jerry Brinkmann

Brinkmann

Jerry W. Brinkmann of Mount Pleasant will celebrate his 90th birthday at a Milwaukee Brewers game with his family.

Brinkmann was born on May 11, 1931, in Marshfield. He came to the Racine area in 1942.

He was married to Shirley Clark on April 21, 1956, in Racine. She died on Nov. 19, 2013.

Brinkmann was employed by J.I. Case Co., retiring in May of 1991.

He is a member of St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Sturtevant and enjoys playing cards.

Brinkmann has three children: Randy (Debbie) of Palm Bay, Fla.; Karen (Todd) McMahon of Greenfield; and Sharon Mailandt of Lake Mills. He has 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Brinkmann is described by his family as a wonderful dad, grandpa and great-grandpa.

