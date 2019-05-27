Mrs. Dorothy H. Brandt of Racine celebrated her 95th birthday with her children at a dinner in her honor at The Summit Restaurant and at an open house at her residence June 1.
The former Dorothy Zinnen was born on May 30, 1924, in Milwaukee. She came to Racine as a small child.
Dorothy was married to Delmar W. Brandt on July 26, 1947, at St. Edward Catholic Church. He died on May 5, 2016.
Mrs. Brandt's places of employment included Webster Electric Co., Western Publishing Co. Inc., Buckets Pub and ManPower.
She loves to watch the birds and squirrels in her backyard, and her hobbies include gardening and knitting.
Mrs. Brandt is a member of St. Edward Catholic Church.
She has six children: Jane (Don) Vaughan of Waunakee; Joan (Ross) Cecil of Newburgh, Ind.; Jacque (Mike) Corona, Chuck (Connie) and Peg (Jim) Petersen, all of Racine; and the late Steve (Beth of Kansasville) Brandt. Mrs. Brandt has 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, and another great-grandchild on the way.
