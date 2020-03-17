Birthday: Box, 95th

Mrs. Catherine J. Box of 1100 Fountain Hills Drive, Mount Pleasant, will celebrate her 95th birthday with family.

The former Catherine J. Cashen was born on April 4, 1925, in St. Paul, Minn.

She was married to Lawrence L. Box on Jan. 19, 1947, at her mother's home in Denver, Colo.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He died on Nov. 15, 2003.

Mrs. Box, a homemaker, came to the Racine area in 1954.

She enjoys reading and day trips to shows and theaters.

Mrs. Box is a member of Christ Church United Methodist.

She has three children: John (Gail) of Colorado Springs, Colo.; Cathy (James) Anderson of Union Grove; and Ginny (Charles) Webster of Sturtevant. Mrs. Box has 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, with two more due in April and June.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0