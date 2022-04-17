 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Birthday: Bower, 90th

Thomas Bower

Thomas M. Bower of Union Grove celebrated his 90th birthday March 25 at a party in his honor in Mesa, Ariz. An open house was also held April 9 at Hiawatha Bar & Grill in Sturtevant.

Bower was born on March 25, 1932, in Racine County. He is the last surviving sibling out of 13 children.

He was married to Pearl R. Kogutkiewicz on April 11, 1953, at the old St. Sebastian Church in Sturtevant, where he is still a member. She died on Dec. 9, 2019.

Bower was employed by American Motors Corp. for 31 years, retiring in 1986. He also owned Tom & Lee’s Hiawatha along with his wife, and brother and sister-in-law, Lee Roy and Arleen Bower, for 36 years.

Bower was the lead accordionist and singer for the Bower Boys Polka Band who played every Saturday night at Hiawatha for years. Bower also played keyboard for many local bands.

Bower enjoyed woodworking, karaoke, golfing, and fishing in Canada with his brother and friends.

Bower and his wife traveled during their younger years and had a mobile home in St. Germain which they enjoyed during the summer. The couple were snowbirds spending their winters in Mesa, Ariz. Now Bower divides his winters between Texas by his son and Mesa.

Bower was a corporal in the U.S. Army as a cook from 1952 to 1954. In 2019, Bower went on the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., accompanied by his nephew, Eugene Bower.

He has three children: Debra (Robert) Langenfeld of Mount Pleasant; Roseanne (AJ Jurgens) Fohr of Burlington; and Tom (Debbie Sawatski) of Marshall, Texas. He has two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

