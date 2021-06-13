Birthday: Boehme, 90th

Mrs. Betty Boehme of Mount Pleasant celebrated her 90th birthday in May with family and friends.

The former Betty Anderson was born on May 24, 1931, in Scandinavia, Wis. She moved to the Racine area at age 12.

She was married to Donald “Jack” Boehme on April 9, 1949, at St. Edward Catholic Church. The couple were married for 49 years before Jack died unexpectedly on March 30, 1998, while wintering in Lakeland, Fla.

She was also married to Leo Prevost for 14 years, residing in both Racine and Apache Junction, Ariz.

After the death of her third husband, Elwyn Wenger in Arizona, Mrs. Boehme moved back to Racine permanently in May of 2020.

She loved being a stay-at-home mother and was an accomplished seamstress, making most of her own and her children’s clothing. Mrs. Boehme was also a quilter and sewed costumes for Jefferson Lighthouse School, Racine Theatre Guild and others. She was also a volunteer with the Harmony Club respite care organization for more than 25 years and was very involved with the Girl Scouts.

In later years, Mrs. Boehme was employed by The Journal Times as a cafeteria employee and then as a Pennysaver ad salesperson.