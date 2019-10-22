{{featured_button_text}}
Mrs. Evelyn L. Beth of Racine will celebrate her 90th birthday today during a family dinner in her honor at Fireside Restaurant in Kenosha.

The former Evelyn Hansen was born on Oct. 29, 1929, in Racine.

She was married to Elmer W. Beth on Dec. 6, 1947, at Gethsemane Lutheran Church. He died July 25, 1984.

Mrs. Beth was employed by Sheridan Products for 17 years.

She was a member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church and its Senior Center, and used to enjoy dancing in Milwaukee. Mrs. Beth's hobbies include reading and working in her flower garden, and she enjoys visiting with her grandchildren and the company of her cat.

Mrs. Beth has six children: Dorothy (the late Edwin) Clark and Roberta (Ken) Klingenmeyer of Racine; Sandy (the late James) Jackson of Cabot, Ark.; Judy (Bruce) Blaser of Cresco, Iowa; Brian (Carla Ruffalo) of Kenosha, and the late Michael Beth. Mrs. Beth has 41 grandchildren and 46 great-grandchildren.

She said the best part of life is her wonderful family.

