Birthday: Bertermann, 100th

Mrs. Connie F. Bertermann of Brookfield will celebrate her 100th birthday Feb. 21. Scheduled window visits will take place where she resides, Aria Brookfield, formerly Brookfield Rehabilitation and Specialty Care.

The former Connie F. Smith was born on Feb. 21, 1921, in Omaha, Neb. She came to the Racine area in 1926 and graduated from Park High School.

Connie was married to Arden C. Bertermann on March 17, 1951, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church. He died on Dec. 26, 1997.

Mrs. Bertermann's career began in 1940 as a switchboard operator at St. Luke's Hospital. She then became the medical records librarian and later was promoted to medical secretary for Dr. A. Yale Gerol, a neurosurgeon. Upon "retirement" in 1976, Mrs. Bertermann continued to work for Racine Dental Group's billing department until 1979. She a former president and member of the National Medical Assistants Association.

Mrs. Bertermann is a member of Emmaus Lutheran Church.

In the 1970s, her and Arden's "hobby" was taking weekend junkets with their two friends, Betty and Erv, to Las Vegas approximately 50 times over the years. Her favorite performer she saw several times was Elvis Presley.

Connie and Arden lived at Fountain Hills in Racine before she moved in with her daughter, Shelley Bertermann (James Robert) of Brookfield. In February 2020, she moved several blocks north to Aria of Brookfield. Her favorite cable channel is Turner Classic Movies.

