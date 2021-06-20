Birthday: Bergles, 90th

Mrs. Beverly Bergles of Franksville celebrated her 90th birthday on May 29 with an open house at American Legion Post in Union Grove.

The former Beverly Griffiths was born on June 2, 1931 in Kenosha.

She married Leo Bergles on May 28, 1955 at Paris Methodist Church in Kenosha. Leo passed away in February of 2017.

Mrs. Bergles ran a dairy farm with Leo where they raised chickens and children. When she retired from farming, she became a secretary at Yorkville United Methodist Church where she is also a church member.

She enjoys singing in the choir at church, gardening, sewing, quilting, cross stitching and spending time with her grandkids. She also enjoys murder mysteries and is an avid Badger, Brewer and Packer fan.

Mrs. Bergles has seven children: Kathleen Carlsen of Union Grove, Greg (Barb) Bergles of Union Grove, Joan (Larry) Carlsen of Adell, Rick (Kathy) Bergles of Racine, Carol (Ron) Martin of Pound, Gene (Jackie) Bergles of Union Grove and Lisa Bergles of Franksville. She has 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren with a 15th great-grandchild due in July.

