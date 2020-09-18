 Skip to main content
Birthday: Bauer, 90th
Birthday: Bauer, 90th

Delores Bauer

Bauer

Mrs. Delores Bauer of Racine celebrated her 90th birthday with family on Saturday. 

Mrs. Bauer was born in Racine on Sept. 21, 1930. She married the late Joseph Bauer on April 24, 1954. 

Mrs. Bauer is a big Green Bay Packer fan and enjoys playing cards, bingo, crossword puzzles and spending time with her family and friends. After high school, Mrs. Bauer worked for Walker Manufacturing and later worked in the office at Horlick High School. 

Mrs. Bauer and her late husband had three children: Joe Bauer of Racine, Ryan Bauer of Racine and Debi Gaetz of Greenfield. She has five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

