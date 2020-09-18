Birthday: Bauer, 90th

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mrs. Delores Bauer of Racine celebrated her 90th birthday with family on Saturday.

Mrs. Bauer was born in Racine on Sept. 21, 1930. She married the late Joseph Bauer on April 24, 1954.

Mrs. Bauer is a big Green Bay Packer fan and enjoys playing cards, bingo, crossword puzzles and spending time with her family and friends. After high school, Mrs. Bauer worked for Walker Manufacturing and later worked in the office at Horlick High School.

Mrs. Bauer and her late husband had three children: Joe Bauer of Racine, Ryan Bauer of Racine and Debi Gaetz of Greenfield. She has five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

