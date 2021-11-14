Birthday: Arnold, 90th

Jeanne Arnold of Racine celebrated her 90th birthday during small gatherings with family and Zoom celebrations.

Arnold was born on Nov. 14, 1931, in Racine, to Charles B. and Mildred Arnold.

She taught religious education at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Racine and Kenosha, now the Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church, where she is a member.

Arnold was among Racine Montessori School’s first dedicated volunteers and board members. She helped establish a women’s spirituality group along with Racine’s WomanSpirit Faire and Bazaar. Arnold remains a strong advocate for her progressive values.

With her parents she decorated elaborate floats for Racine’s 4th of July and Labor Day parades. After graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Arnold was a high school English and journalism teacher in both Wisconsin and Frankfurt, Germany, where she taught U.S. Army dependents.

After raising her children, Arnold worked as a reporter for The Journal Times. She moved into hospital public relations at Racine’s St. Luke’s Hospital, then became the first public relations director at Milwaukee County Medical Complex.

In partnership with Barbara Lindquist, they created Mother Courage Bookstore and Mother Courage Press. They published 25 titles that sold internationally; two were among the first sexual abuse therapy books for children. Retired in 1994 but always a writer, Arnold is working on her eighth “creative nonfiction” unpublished memoir series. Her published book, “Amy Asks a Question,” was nominated for a Lambda national book award.

Arnold loves to travel. She and her former husband traveled throughout Europe. Their young family enjoyed several U.S. road trips and Door County. Later, with Barbara Lindquist, Arnold shared adventures in the U.S. and internationally. She also took annual vacations with her daughter and grandson and anticipates future trips.

The Wisconsin Hospital Public Relation’s Council honored her as a Fellow for “highest standard of professionalism.”

Arnold received Horlick High School’s Graduate of Distinction honor. She is an active graduate of the Class of 1949, serving on reunion committees until its 70th reunion.

Arnold has two children: Paul Chalekian of Carson City, Nev., and Jody (Bryon) Spencer of Racine. She has four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

