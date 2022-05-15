Birthday: Anderson, 90th

Anderson, 90th

Marvin J. Anderson of Union Grove will celebrate his 90th birthday during an open house in his honor at his home on Saturday, May 28.

He was born on May 15, 1932, at home in Racine County.

Anderson was married to Katherine L. Hoffman on June 27, 1953, in Genoa City Congregational Church. She died on April 25, 2021.

Anderson was employed by J.I. Case Co. in Corporate Fleet Operations, retiring in 1993.

He was a longtime member of Union Grove Baptist Church and is currently attending Racine Bible Church.

Anderson enjoys gardening, puttering in the yard, jigsaw puzzles and golfing. He and his wife wintered at their home in Lakeland, Fla., for 25 years.

Anderson has three children: Karen (John) Mutter, Beth Teschler and Gary (Lori), all of Union Grove. He has seven grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0