Mr. and Mrs. Tom Clazmer of 1057 N. Sunnyslope Drive, Mount Pleasant, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary during morning Mass at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and at a family dinner at the Hobnob Restaurant in Kenosha.
Clazmer and the former Dolores Anderson were married on July 25, 1959, in St. Edward Catholic Church.
The couple first met on a blind date at a dance at St. John Nepomuk Church. Their first date was seeing a movie together at the Uptown Theater.
Clazmer, 83, was employed by Twin Disc Inc. for 30 years, retiring in 1992.
He served in the U.S. Navy in the 1950s, volunteers at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and was active in the St. Catherine’s Athletic Association. Clazmer is an avid Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers fan, who happened to attend the Ice Bowl. His hobbies include painting and cooking.
Mrs. Clazmer, 81, retired in 1997 after teaching at St. Edward School. She was then a substitute for 11 years.
Mrs. Clazmer loves crafts, casino trips, reading, playing cards and putting together puzzles.
The couple enjoy the time they spend with their family on Sundays when they play games and cards, watch Packer games and share a meal.
The Racine natives are members of St. Paul The Apostle Catholic Church, Mount Pleasant.
They said that faith, patience and putting one another’s needs before their own is what has kept them together all these years. Their happiest moments together were the birth of their children and grandchildren.
The Clazmers have five children: Diane (Peter) Putra of Mount Pleasant, and Joseph, Jacque (John) Dresen, Suzi (Bill) Coe and Judi (Jeff) Szczerba, all of Racine. They have four grandchildren.
The couple’s advice for young people getting married today: “Don’t give up on each other; learn to compromise.”
