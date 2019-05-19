Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Tremmel of 8038 Slater Ave. celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary by attending the Wisconsin Gospel Music Festival in Wisconsin Dells May 10-12. On their anniversary, they exchanged a kiss and a hug and reminded each other how blessed they are for their good health and longevity.
Tremmel and the former Jane Walters were married on May 16, 1964, in St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Lake Geneva.
Tremmel was a fighter pilot in the U.S. Air Force for 21 years during which time he flew 150 combat missions in Vietnam. Following his retirement from the military in 1983, Tremmel earned a computer science degree at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and then worked as a programmer analyst for several different health insurance companies, retiring in 1998.
He enjoys woodworking, photography, playing the accordion, flying his drone, playing with his trains and creating videos (his videos have been viewed collectively more than 37 million times at his “HerBunk” account on YouTube).
Mrs. Tremmel was employed by a number of banks over the years and ended her work career in beauty salon management in 2005.
She has a long history of volunteerism assisting teachers in schools in South Carolina, Nebraska and Wisconsin. Mrs. Tremmel is a "prayer warrior" who manages the prayer chain for members of her church. Over the years she has crocheted well over 150 afghan blankets which she has given as gifts to relatives and friends. Mrs. Tremmel has also knitted well over 100 caps for children which she has donated to charitable causes. She loves Bible studies, crafts of any kind and being a grandmother.
The couple both love reading, travel in the U.S. and Europe, and going for long walks while holding hands. They have had a standing Friday night dinner date for more than 25 years. Tremmel attributes the longevity of their marriage to the fact that when that when they got married they agreed that each would have specific responsibilities: He was in charge of how Congress spent their tax money, and she was in charge of all household major and minor expenditures.
The couple has lived in the Racine area for 35 years and are members of Racine Assembly of God Church.
They have two sons: Joe (Leslie) of Springboro, Ohio, and John (Ann) of Racine. The Tremmels have five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.