Mr. and Mrs. Fidelis C. Steinhoff of 17918 Old Yorkville Road, Union Grove, celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary Jan. 30 at home with their family.
Steinhoff and the former Patricia L. St. Martin were married on Jan. 30, 1954, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. They met at a family tavern on Sixth Street in and went to the outdoor theater for their first date.
The Racine natives are members of St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church in Union Grove, and have traveled to all 50 states and the provinces of Canada.
Steinhoff, 87, was employed by Racine Die Casting and Stroh Precision Die Casting in Wauwatosa, retiring in 1998.
He is a beekeeper and sells honey at local farmers markets and area businesses. Steinhoff also enjoys gardening and selling his excess vegetables. He is a member and treasurer of the Belle City Jim Beam Club.
Mrs. Steinhoff, 87, was a caregiver for the developmentally disabled at Southern Wisconsin Center in Union Grove for 36 years, retiring in 1995.
She volunteers at her church, is a member of the Groovie Rubies Red Hat Club, and enjoys playing cards, Scrabble, crocheting, puzzles, gardening, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The Steinhoffs said that keeping busy and doing things together is what has kept them together all these years. They said their wedding day was their happiest moment together.
The couple has six children: Denise (Mark) Bieneman of Burlington, Mary (Pete) Bergsma of Springfield; Art (Colleen) of Bohners Lake; Nancy Gruber (Al Augustine) of Racine; Lois Lathrop (Wayne Koski) of Union Grove; and Fidelis II (Esther) of Danville, Iowa. The Steinhoffs have 22 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
Their advice to young people getting married today: "Give and take; know when not to argue."
