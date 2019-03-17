Mr. and Mrs. Scott Goodsell of Wind Point celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Feb. 8 in Chicago with a special dinner and concert to Cher. A surprise celebration in their honor was also held the weekend of Feb. 23 in Naples, Fla. A vow renewal was held on Vanderbilt Beach overlooking the Gulf of Mexico at sunset, with a private dinner at Baleen (LaPlaya Resort). The intimate event was attended by close family and friends, including one of the original bridesmaids, Mary Patterson (groom's sister). The guests wore themed attire, "60’s Resort Chic," as did the couple. The ceremony was officiated by the couple's nephew, Brian G. Patterson.
Goodsell and the former Pamela Aiello were married on Feb. 8, 1969, in Racine.
Goodsell, a University of Wisconsin-Madisoin graduate, is former owner and president of Racine Plating Co. He was a third generational owner of this family manufacturing business.
Goodsell is an enthusiastic supporter of all Wisconsin sports. He is also known around town as “the world’s most unusual man.”
Mrs. Goodsell was an administrative assistant at SC Johnson Wax.
She is a proud homemaker, gardening enthusiast and dog Mom to nine Afghan hounds during her 50 years of marriage.
The retired couple are natives of Racine and Park High School graduates.
They have two daughters: Dana Goodsell and Regan Goodsell, both of Chicago.
