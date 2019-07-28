Mr. and Mrs. Nick Yackley of 311 Wolff St. celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with family at the end of July in St. Germain.
Yackley and the former Linda Ward were married on Aug. 16, 1969, in Davenport, Iowa.
Yackley was employed by S.C. Johnson in Marketing Services, retiring on Sept. 7, 2007.
He is a Toys for Tots volunteer, and enjoys golfing and playing Santa Claus.
Mrs. Yackley was owner of Yackley Sales, retiring in December of 2013.
She is on the Racine Zoning Board of Appeals and a volunteer guardian, and enjoys golf, softball and pickleball.
The Yackleys are Meals on Wheels volunteers, Wisconsin Election Commission poll workers and members of St. John Nepomuk Church.
They have two children: Kyle of Kenosha, and Melissa (Dan) Tigges of Arlington, Va. The couple has six grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.