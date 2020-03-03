Anniversary: Woodward, 50th

Mr. and Mrs. Bruce R. Woodward of 5528 Cambridge Lane, Mount Pleasant, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary March 14.

Woodward and the former Shirley E. Lewis were married on March 14, 1970, at Emmaus Lutheran Church.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Woodward was the head golf professional at Meadowbrook Country Club for 23 years. He was then employed by Lighthouse Title Service for 10 years prior to retiring in 2009.

The couple are former volunteers for the Make A Wish Foundation and their hobbies include golfing, working out and visiting casinos.

The long-time Racine residents have two children: Robert (Ravann) of Racine and Rebecca (Bruce) Varner of Lawrenceville, Ga. The Woodwards have two grandchildren.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0