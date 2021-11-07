Anniversary: Wolff, 65th

Pastor and Mrs. Robert Wolff of Racine will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary today.

Wolff and the former Marlys Witte were married on Nov. 7, 1956, at Trinity Lutheran Church, where the Racine natives are members. The couple were high school sweethearts at Racine Lutheran High School and their first date was to a high school play.

Wolff, 88, was a Lutheran pastor serving churches in Racine; Wellsburg, Iowa, and Chino, Calif., retiring n 1999 but continuing to serve the Lord in other capacities. He served as pastor of Christ the King Lutheran Church for 16 years before moving to California in 1979.

Wolff enjoyed singing in the Senior Chorus, playing tennis and walking. While in Racine he worked as a counselor for the A-Center. He served as an ambassador for Lutheran High School in LaVerne, Calif.

Mrs. Wolff, 87, was a stay-at-home mother when their children were young. She had a number of jobs in accounting and for the last 15 years worked as a graduate admissions analyst at California Polytechnic University, retiring in 2000.