Woitach, 60th

Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Woitach of Racine will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary during Mass with a special blessing and at a family dinner. They will also celebrate with out-of-town family at a later date.

Woitach and the former Mary Dacquisto were married on June 8, 1963, in Racine.

The Racine natives are members of St. Lucy Catholic Church.

Woitach was a supervisor at In-Sink-Erator, retiring in 1997.

He is a member of the Knights of Columbus and a St. Catherine’s High School alumni “Charlie’s Angel.”

Mrs. Woitach, a homemaker, was a lunchroom cook at St. Lucy School many years ago.

She tends the garden at St. Lucy Church and loves to cook and feed family and friends.

The Woitachs have seven children: Joe (Amy) of Potomac, Maryland.; Jane (Kurt) Wentorf and Jim of Racine; John (Amy) of Spokane, Washington; Sue of Sturtevant; Tony of Milwaukee; and Marie (Louis) of Long Island, New York. The couple has eight grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and one step-great-grandchild.