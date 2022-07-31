Anniversary: Wise, 50th

Wise, 50th

Mr. and Mrs. Charles and Wise of Mount Pleasant will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with their children and grandchildren at a celebratory dinner.

Wise and the former Patricia Meyer were married on Aug. 5, 1972, in Exira, Iowa.

The couple has lived in the Racine area for 32 years.

Wise was senior director of retail credit underwriting for CNH Capital, retiring in December of 2013.

He enjoys fishing with his grandchildren and trying out new recipes.

Mrs. Wise has been a seamstress for more than 40 years and still has a thriving doll clothes store on Etsy.

She loves spending time with her grandchildren and sewing.

The couple enjoy taking trips to the casino.

They have three children: Heather (Scott) Kenyon and Becky (Ryan) Sheedlo of Mount Pleasant, and Matt of Milwaukee. The Wises have four grandchildren.