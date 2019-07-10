Mr. and Mrs. Paul Willing of 2122 Superior St. will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday, July 27, during a 4 p.m. Mass at St. John Nepomuk Church, where they are members.
Willing and former Nancy Pribyl were married on July 26, 1969, at St. John Nepomuk Church.
Willing was employed by the U.S. Postal Service for 36 years, retiring in 2003.
He is a member of the Knights of Columbus and River Bend Wood Carving Club, and is a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan.
Mrs. Willing was a middle school math, science and religion teacher for 24 years at St. John Nepomuk Middle School, retiring in 2010. She is a Wild Root Market owner.
Mrs. Willing is a member of the National Crane Foundation, a world traveler and environmental advocate.
The Racine natives are members of the St. John Nepomuk Dartball League and the National Audubon Society.
They have three children: Paul (Phyllis) of Madison, Anne Willing of Racine and Jennifer (Matthew) Johnson of Merrill. The couple has four grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.