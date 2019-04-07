Try 3 months for $3
Mr. and Mrs.Robert Wilks of 3969 108th St., Raymond, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary by taking a trip to Las Vegas March 21-23, then to Florida to visit with friends and attend Disney World.

Wilks and the former Jeanne Lund were married on March 23, 1969, in Las Vegas.

Wilks was a heavy equipment operator-supervisor at Dykstra Excavating from 1965-1977 and then for A.W. Oakes from 1977-2002 when he retired. He continues to help family on the Wilks Bros. Farm.

Wilks enjoys playing senior softball and yard work.

Mrs. Wilks, a homemaker, had several part-time jobs from 1980-1990 and then did full-time childcare for her grandchildren until retiring in 2010.

She enjoys bowling, spending time with grandchildren, and traveling with family and friends

The Racine natives are members of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Union Grove.

They have three children: Todd (Carrie) of Union Grove, Tracy Wilks of Burlington, and Chad (Amanda) of Prosper, Texas. The couple has seven grandchildren.

