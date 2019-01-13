Mr. and Mrs. Alvin West Sr. of 2024 12th St. celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Jan. 18.
West and the former Jimmie Ann Davis were married on Jan. 18, 1969, in Racine.
The Racine natives are members of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church.
West was employed by Johnson Outboard Motors for more than 30 years, retiring in 1997.
He enjoyed body building, bicycling and cross country.
Mrs. West was employed by Careers Industries as a supervisor in the IDS Department for 18 years, retiring in 2015.
She is a youth adviser and Sunday School teacher in the youth department at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church. Mrs. West enjoys riding her bike, jogging, basketball, tennis, volleyball and traveling.
The Wests have two children: Alvin (Jamie) of Raymond, and the late Toni S. West. The couple has three grandchildren.
