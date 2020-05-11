Anniversary: Waters, 50th
Anniversary: Waters, 50th

Mr. and Mrs. Dan Waters

Mr. and Mrs. Dan Waters

Mr. and Mrs. Dan Waters of 6627 Heritage Ave., Mount Pleasant, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary by taking a trip with their family in the summer.

Waters and the former Sue Bowman were married on May 9, 1970, at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Waters, a U.S. Army veteran, was a machinist at Twin Disc Inc. for 47 years, retiring in 2011.

He enjoys woodworking and spending time in his yard.

Mrs. Waters was a beautician at Ms. Julie's and continues to do hair today.

She loves to garden.

The Racine natives enjoy daily walks and taking gambling trips with other couples.

They are members of St. Lucy Catholic Church.

The couple has four children: Steven (Beth) of Racine, Angela (Steven) Davidson of De Pere, Jennifer (Brian) Harke of Appleton and Brian (Gina) of Verona. There are eight grandchildren.

