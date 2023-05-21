Mr. and Mrs. Van Wanggaard of Racine will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with family and on a trip at a later date.

Wanggaard and the former Mary Jo Mizer were married on May 18, 1973, in Racine.

Wanggaard was a Racine Police traffic investigator, retiring on Dec. 21, 2001.

He is a current Wisconsin state senator. Wanggaard is a member of multiple organizations and volunteer groups and served on the Racine County Board from 2002 to 2011.

Mrs. Wanggaard was a medical assistant in medical office billing, retiring in January of 2015.

She is a former Girl Scout leader and enjoys gardening and cooking.

The Racine natives enjoy time with family and their grandchildren and going up north.

The Wanggaards are members of Hope City Church.

They have two children: Kathleen (John) of Mount Pleasant and Joshua (Amy) of Minneapolis, Minn. The couple has three grandchildren.