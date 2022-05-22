Anniversary: Wallace, 60th

Wallace, 60th

Mr. and Mrs. Jim Wallace of Wind Point will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with their family this summer.

Wallace and the former Carole Ford were married on May 22, 1962, in Humboldt, Tenn., where they eloped. They met in high school where Jim played basketball and Carole was a cheerleader. The couple dated for over a year in high school and knew they wanted to get married.

The Wallaces moved to Racine in 1981.

Wallace was senior vice president of sales and marketing at Enzymatic Therapy in Green Bay, retiring in 2005. He retired in 2000 as director of North American sales for SC Johnson and as past president of SC Johnson-Canada.

Mrs. Wallace, a homemaker, raised the children and handled moving the family to a new state every few years.

She keeps her mind sharp by playing games and working a variety of puzzles.

The couple’s response when asked what has kept them together all these years: “We were kids in love and enjoyed each other’s company so much. We still do.”

They said their happiest times are when they are together with their entire family. “We are so proud of the family we built,” the couple said.

The Wallaces celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2012 with a surprise ceremony and reception with family in Tennessee. They couple said they feel blessed to be celebrating 60 years of marriage.

They are members of Harmony Primitive Baptist Church in Gann, Tenn.

The Wallaces have two children: Brad (Samantha) of New Berlin and Maynonne (Doug) Ford of Racine. There are seven grandchildren.

The couple’s advice for young people getting married today: “Love carries us through any of life’s issues.”

