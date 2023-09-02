Veselik, 65th

Donald and Rose Mary Veselik celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Aug. 30 with a small family gathering at their home.

The Racine natives were married at St. Rita Parish in 1958, where they are still members.

The couple met at a filling station that Rose Mary’s father owned and went to a drive-in movie on their first date.

Donald worked for American Motors and the Ladish Company. He also was a mechanic and owned a gas station, Don’s Enco, on Highway 31 and Highway 20, and a Texaco on Douglas Avenue.

Donald was an usher at St. Rita Parish and participated in the Christmas Coalition and the Knights of Columbus. He also enjoys restoring antique tractors.

Rose Mary retired from Randall’s County Market in 2022 after more than 20 years, and also worked at North Shore Racket Club.

She volunteered at St. Rita Parish church and school and was in charge of the parish’s rummage sale for several years.

Rose Mary enjoys baking cookies and trying new recipes, and has hosted annual Fourth of July parties for her side of the family, the Chvicileks.

The couple attributes their longevity to their faith in God, hard work and determination, love and a few laughs.

Their advice for young people getting married today is to keep God in their lives, be true to each other and always be willing to help whenever and wherever needed.

Donald and Rose Mary have six children, Agnes (Michael) Finfrock of Warsaw, Kentucky; Charles (Stacey) Veselik of Racine; Andrew (Karen) Veselik of Racine; Donald (Karen) Veselik Jr. of Racine; Jane (Brian) Steinhoff of Racine; and Ken (Sue) Veselik of Racine.

They also have 18 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.